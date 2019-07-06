Home

Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home
132 South Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976-2225
(570) 462-0921
Mary Ellen Felegi Obituary
Mary Ellen Felegi, 74, of Shenandoah, passed away Thursday at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.

Born in Shenandoah, Jan. 16, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Mary Botsko Felegi.

She was a retired garment worker, having been employed for more than 30 years at the former Martin Shirt Co., Shenandoah.

Mary Ellen was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly St. Stephen's Church. She was also a member of Amalgamated Clothing Workers Union.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were aunts, uncles and cousins.

Surviving are her caregiver and dear friend, Josephine "Josie" Markiewicz, of Shenandoah, and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Divine Mercy Church, Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A visitation will be held from 8:30 until 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on July 6, 2019
