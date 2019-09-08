|
Mary Ellen Whalen Selinsky, 77, of Pottsville, died from complications from cancer Thursday at Schuylkill Center.
She was born Dec. 4, 1941, a daughter of the late Joseph J. Sr. and Louise Schappe Whalen.
She was a graduate of Immaculate Heart High School, Fountain Springs, McCann's School of Business and Penn State.
She retired as a paralegal from Williamson, Friedberg and Jones in 2011.
Mary Ellen was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, and an active member of NAMI, serving in several positions over the years.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Louise Whalen Shearn; husband, James V. Selinsky Sr.
Surviving are two daughters, Susan Martin, wife of John, Linda Harley, wife of John Jr., a son, James V. Selinksy Jr., all of Pottsville; four grandchildren, Maria Purcell and companion, Robert Nelson, Pottsville, Amy Droskinis, wife of Scott, Allentown, Julian and Kateri Harley, Pottsville; four great-grandchildren, Tiarra and Tessa Nelson and Cora and Clark Droskinis; a sister, Joanne Haertsch and her husband, Oscar, a brother, Joseph J. Whalen Jr., all of Mechanicsburg; nieces and nephews, Samuel, Debbie, Janet, Carol, Melissa, Heidi, Thomas, Vince and Daniel; great-nieces and -nephews and cousins.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions in memory of Mary Ellen be made to NAMI of Schuylkill County, P.O. Box 1305, Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Please share your memories and condolences with Mary Ellen's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
