Mary "Sandy" Ericsson


1945 - 2020
Mary "Sandy" Ericsson Obituary
Mary "Sandy" Ericsson, passed from this life Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Fort Pierce, Fla.

She is survived by her loving husband, Lou, of 51 years.

Sandy was born Oct. 15, 1945, in Pottsville, to Dorothy and Stanley Sohosky. She attended St. Anthony of Padua and Sacred Heart Elementary Schools, New Philadelphia. Sandy graduated with honors from Nativity BVM High School, Pottsville, in 1963.

She left her hometown of Kaska, and began working for Smith, Kline & French in Philadelphia before moving with her husband to Florida. After settling in Fort Pierce, she was a successful real estate agent for Hoyt C. Murphy & Dominic Procino Real Estate. She later worked for Lindahl, Browning, Ferrari & Hellstrom Engineers in Fort Pierce until she retired.

In addition to her husband, Lou, she is survived by her brother, Stanley Sohosky; two sisters, Patty and Chris.

Sandy was a very caring and generous person who could light up a room with her smile. She was a tireless volunteer and fundraiser for many good causes, including Florida Sheriffs' Youth Ranches.

Sandy was devoted to and loved by her family, by her beloved XI NU GAMMA sorority sisters and a multitude of Holiday Pines neighbors. Sandy will always be remembered for her kind, gentle manner and her all encompassing concern for others.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date.

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 8, 2020
