Mary Heim Hyde


1928 - 2020
Mary Heim Hyde Obituary

Mary "Granny" Heim Hyde, 92, longtime former resident of Schuylkill Haven, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 9, 2020, surrounded by family.

Born June 7, 1928, in Philadelphia, to the late Franklin and Mary Smith Heim.

She was a graduate of Port Carbon High School, Class of 1947.

She was the widow of Franklin "Buster" Hyde, who passed away July 5, 1986. They enjoyed camping, spending time with family and friends and playing card games.

Mary was a member of the former St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Schuylkill Haven.

In addition to parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her nine siblings and one grandchild, Jeff Parry, in 2019.

Mary is survived by three daughters, Janice Parry, Mary Rice, wife of Rob, and Judy Pieretti; a son, William Hyde; six grandchildren, Donna Ward, Angie Macri, Patricia King, Brian Meck, Brooke and Blake Pieretti; 15 great-grandchildren, Donya Gamache, Christopher Barsh, Amy Justus, Anna Pendergrass, Nathan Wallace, Jaritt Mitchell, Chandler Parry, Ashley Sharpe, Charles Martin IV, Brendan Ebert, Madison Gleaton, Brianna, Isaac and Keira King and Noah Meck; nine great-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Jane (Breslin) Heim.

Mary was the matriarch of her family and dedicated most of her life to loving and caring for her family and friends. She loved her children, all the grands, nieces and nephews who referred to her as Granny. She loved visits from them and seeing their photos hanging around her room.

Mary and her good friend, Pat Spotts, owned an upholstery business, P&M Upholstery, in the early 1970s and were the first Pennsylvania women to be licensed upholsterers. Mary also had a long-time career driving students with special needs for the Pottsville school system.

In addition to family, Mary loved Pittsburgh Steelers, playing cards, traveling and driving. Everyone who had the pleasure of being with Mary knew just how much she loved life. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life memorial service will be held in Schuylkill Haven at a later date. An announcement will be made when the service is scheduled. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Mary's memory to at or 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald from July 21 to July 22, 2020
