Mary I. (Bowers) Walther, 89, of Barnegat, N.J., formerly of Netcong, N.J., passed away Oct. 14, 2019.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Kurt Frank Walther, and two grandchildren, John and Lora.
She is survived by her two sons, Alan and John Walther; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her sister, Faith Bowers Cook.
A viewing will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat, N.J. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Chester, N.J. (www.BarnegatFH.com).
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 18, 2019