Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 W. Bay Ave.
Barnegat, NJ
View Map
Interment
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant Hill Cemetery
Chester, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Walther
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary I. Walther

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary I. Walther Obituary
Mary I. (Bowers) Walther, 89, of Barnegat, N.J., formerly of Netcong, N.J., passed away Oct. 14, 2019.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Kurt Frank Walther, and two grandchildren, John and Lora.

She is survived by her two sons, Alan and John Walther; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her sister, Faith Bowers Cook.

A viewing will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat, N.J. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Chester, N.J. (www.BarnegatFH.com).
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now