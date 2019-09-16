|
Mary Jane Hammer, 89, of, Minersville, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Mary Jane was born in Pottsville, Jan. 9, 1930, a daughter of the late Phoan and Florence (Fidler) Aungst. She was the widow of David L Hammer Sr.
She was a member of English Baptist Church, Minersville, and a member of The Order of the Eastern Star.
She graduated from Pine Grove High School in 1947 and Pottsville School of Nursing in 1950.
She was employed as a registered nurse at the former Pottsville Hospital, where she worked with her favorite doctor, Dr. Marconis.
Her favorite things ... she enjoyed gardening, puzzles and spending time with her granddaughters and watching their sporting events. Her favorite pastime was going to the former Waymart in Minersville to socialize.
Mary Jane enjoyed many years in the company of her caregivers, Bernie and Nanny, and her favorite girl, Claire Purcell.
She is survived by two sons, David L. Hammer Jr. and his companion, Maria, and Mark, husband of Sherri Hammer. She is also survived by granddaughters, Kelly, Alyssa and Lauren Hammer.
A religious funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Mount Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in Mary Jane's name to the Schuylkill Center Activity Fund. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
