Mary Jane Sausser, 79, of Carlisle, died peacefully at her home Aug. 26, 2019, with her loving husband and son at her side.
She was born in Schuylkill Haven, to the late Earl "Jeff" and Jane (Padfield) Goas.
She was a 1958 graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School and earned a B.S. and M.Ed. degrees from Kutztown University.
Mary Jane thoroughly enjoyed her 30 years as an Army wife. She was currently living in her twentieth house. While living in Hawaii, she studied the fine art of Chinese brush painting. She never stopped developing her skill in this art and participated in many internationally juried shows from Korea and Philippines to Hawaii, California, Alaska and Pennsylvania. She was also very active in many art organizations in the Central Pennsylvania area.
Mary Jane is survived by her husband of 55 years, retire Army Brig. Gen. R.Gary Sausser; a son, Geoffrey (Donna) Sausser; her four beloved grandchildren, Becky, Will, Emily and Abby Sausser.
All services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with prayers by her granddaughter, Pastor Rebecca Sausser. Mary Jane wants to thank her friends, neighbors, Residential (Celtic) Hospice and the Carlisle Cancer Center for their care and kindness during her long illness. In lieu of flowers, she requests that donations be made to Carlisle Arts Learning Center, 38 W. Pomfret St., Carlisle, PA 17013, or that friends do a random act of kindness. To quote Mother Theresa, "I cannot do great things, but I can do small things with great love." Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA. To sign the guest book, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.
