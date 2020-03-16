|
|
Mary Jane (Kehler) Willier, 90, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 14, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born Aug. 2, 1929, in Pitman, a daughter of the late Peter and Olive Kehler. She was a faithful member of Zion Evangelical Church, where she taught Sunday school in the primary department for decades.
She worked faithfully beside her husband on their farm until their retirement. She was also a member of Woodmen of the World. She took great pleasure in working in her flower beds, but her family was the true joy of her life.
She was preceded in death by brother, Felix Kehler, and sister, Minnie Mae Kehler.
She is survived by her spouse of 70 years, Eugene; two daughters, Linda (Paul) Fatula, of Harrisburg, and Cindy (Larry) Faust, of Catawissa; grandchildren, Trisha (Brian) Zellers, Traci (Ryan) Brockman, Terri (Mike) Stankiewitch and Eric (Jessica) Faust; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Peter (Fay) Kehler Jr., Charles (Jean) Kehler and Gene (Ginger)Kehler.
Funeral arrangements will be held by Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Zion E.C. Church with the funeral following. Donations in her memory can be made to her church, Zion Evangelical Congregational Church, 247 Zion Church Road, Pitman, PA 17964.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 16, 2020