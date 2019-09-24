Home

Gricoski Funeral Home
48 North Broad Mt. Avenue
Frackville, PA 17931
(570) 874-0197
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Gricoski Funeral Home
48 North Broad Mt. Avenue
Frackville, PA 17931
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Annunciation BVM Catholic Church
Frackville, PA
View Map
Mary K. Pascavage


1923 - 2019
Mary K. Pascavage Obituary
Mary K. Pascavage, 96, a lifelong resident of Frackville, passed away Sunday at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Born in Frackville, Jan. 26, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Koropchak.

Mary worked as a garment inspector for the former Charles Rabin Factory, Frackville.

She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish and active with many functions of the Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, Frackville. She was an active member of the Frackville Senior Citizens.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Albert J. Pascavage Sr., in 2006; a sister, Agnes Irvin; three brothers, Alex, Peter and Andrew Koropchak.

Mary is survived by her two sons, Albert J. Pascavage Jr. and his wife, Sandra, Danville, Ill., and John A. Pascavage and his wife, Patricia, Langhorne; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sisters, Anna Serano and Olga Kossick; a brother, Michael Koropchak; nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller, pastor, as celebrant. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's name to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
