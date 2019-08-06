|
Mary K. (Kull) Saul, 63, of Earl Township, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Pottstown Hospital.
Born Nov. 23, 1955, in Shirley, Mass., she was a daughter of the late Robert L. and Elise F. (Flail) Kull. She and her husband, Craig E. Saul, were married June 11, 1999, in Frackville.
Mary worked for Schuylkill Haven Casket Co. as a sewer. She also worked for Boscov's, Ames, First Energy and King's Restaurant.
Mary was a member of First United Church of Christ, Schuylkill Haven, where she was active with the chancel and bell choirs and the youth fellowship. She was a member of Schuylkill County Community Chorus and a past worthy matron of Cressona Chapter 367, Order of the Eastern Star, Schuylkill Haven.
Mary was a 1973 graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, attended Penn State and studied voice at West Chester University. She loved singing, making jewelry and playing piano.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, Craig, are her sister, Robin E. (Kull) Alexander, wife of W.J. Alexander, Auburn; her sister-in-law, Cheryl D. (Saul) Phillips, wife of Raymond Phillips, Boyertown; nephews, Ronnie, W. JayLee, husband of Heather, and Tyler; nieces, Vernell, wife of Ryan, and Megan; great-nephew, Tristan; great-nieces, River, Hannah and Alexus.
Memorial services for Mary will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Trinity E.C. Church, 250 Swinehart Road, Boyertown, with the Rev. Gary Bosler officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the church. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Mary and her family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
