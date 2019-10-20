|
|
Mary L. Antonelli, 64, of Forestville, Cass Township, passed away on Thursday at Geisinger Medical Center.
Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late William and Loretta Yenfer Bohr.
She was a 1972 graduate of Minersville Area High School. Mary first worked as a cosmetologist at Casa L'inda Salon after graduating from Empire Beauty School. She later trained as a licensed practical nurse (LPN) at the Schuylkill Technology Center, Frackville. She was employed as an LPN at the former Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center/Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill and retired in 2016 after 28 years of service.
Mary was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville. She was also a member of the Lehigh Valley Hospital (LVH) -Schuylkill Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, reading and relaxing at her swimming pool. She loved music and dancing, but her greatest joy was the time she spent with her grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were two brothers, William and Joseph Bohr.
Mary is survived by her husband of 46 years, Charles J. Antonelli; three daughters, Cheryl Hart (spouse, Neal), Cass Township, April Moran (spouse, Paul), Norwegian Township, and Crystal Gillis (spouse, Michael), Mechanicsburg; four grandchildren, Aidan Moran, Katelyn Moran, Emily Hart and Jackson Gillis; four siblings, Sharon Krieg, Wyomissing, Rose Bohr, Sacramento, California, Evelyn Reilly, Forestville, and William Bohr (spouse, Belinda), Reading; brother-in-law, Craig Antonelli (spouse, Patricia), Newtown; sister-in-law, Donna Bernasz (spouse, William), Forestville; nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be on Thursday from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 539 Sunbury St., Minersville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made for the benefit of the Donald P. Vrabec House of Care online at www.geisinger.org or to the Geisinger Health Foundation, 100 North Academy Drive, Danville, PA 17822. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
