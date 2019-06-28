Mary L. Lesher Harris, 77, of Pottsville, passed away Wednesday at ManorCare, Pottsville.



Born in Pottsville, on Oct. 20, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Luther Lee and Sarah Marion Hewes Lesher.



She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville, and was an active member of Pottsville Senior Citizen Center. She enjoyed going on bus trips to Atlantic City and loved walking in downtown Pottsville, especially for her daily cup of coffee at Roma. She loved family gatherings.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Elmer E. Harris; brother, Staff Sgt. Robert Lesher; sisters, Sandra Murphy and Joy Zsweizig.



She is survived by her sons, Thomas, Joseph, Michael, husband of Jennifer, and Antonio, husband of Charlene, all Lesher; daughters, Apryl Lesher, wife of Tom Wallace, and Dionne Harris; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Judy Steffanic; beloved friend, Marion; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, with Pastor Chris Rothharpt officiating. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be held in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven.Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Lesher and Harris family.



Published in Republican & Herald on June 28, 2019