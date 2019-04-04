Mary J. Minichbach, 73, of Halton Hill Road, Pine Grove, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born Oct. 24, 1945, in Donaldson, she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Mary Ney Bressler.
She was a member of Most Blessed Trinity Parish, Tremont.
Mary was a bank teller for Fulton Bank, Pine Grove.
Preceding her in death were two sisters, Patty Sue Hatter and Emily Jane Boyer.
Surviving are her husband of almost 57 years, Thomas Minnichbach; two sons, Eric and wife, Sharon Minichbach, of Pine Grove, Matthew and wife, Nikki Minichbach, of Pottstown; three grandchildren, Tara Stoudt, Kirsten Kohr and Meg Minichbach; great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sharon and husband, Robert Lemke, Betty and husband, James Luckenbill, both of Pine Grove; brother, Thomas and wife, Linda Bressler, of Donaldson.
All services will be held at the convenience of the family. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
