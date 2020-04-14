|
Mary Lou Blankenhorn, 73, of Wayne Township, passed away Sunday, April 12, at her daughter's residence in Schuylkill Haven.
Born Feb. 3, 1947, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Donald and Kathryn (Weist) McClintock.
She was the widow of Marvin G. Blankenhorn, who passed away Oct. 12, 2010.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her brother, Donald McClintock.
She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Summer Hill, Auburn.
Mary Lou had been employed as a machine operator in the textile industry.
She is survived by a daughter, Lynn Romberger, of Schuylkill Haven; two sons, Marvin Blankenhorn Jr. and wife, Sue, of Schuylkill Haven, and Bruce Blankenhorn and wife, Lisa, Cressona; four grandchildren, Ashley and Alan Romberger and Bruce and Lisa Blankenhorn. Mary Lou is also survived by a sister, Donna Breisch, of Pottsville; two brothers, Harry McClintock, of Pottsville, and Robert McClintock, of Seltzer.
A private graveside service will be conducted at the family's convenience by the Rev. Kathleen Ash-Flashner at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. At the family's request, donations in Mary Lou's memory may be sent to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 1185 Summer Hill Road, Auburn, PA 17922. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.
