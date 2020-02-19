Home

Mary Lou Hoffman passed away Feb. 17, 2020, in Alexandria, Va., the wife of the late Harry Clay Hoffman III.

Mary Lou is survived by her children, Jane Ann Hoffman, Debra Hoffman-Pahl (Richard), Patricia Hoffman, Harry "Mike" Clay Hoffman IV and Barbara Hoffman Nolte (Robert); seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Elizabeth Ann Boyer; her brother, Allen U. Nuss (Jeanne).

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Aldersgate UMC, 1301 Collingwood Road, Alexandria, Va. Interment will occur in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
