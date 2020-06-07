|
Mary Louise A. "Mary Lou" Meskunas, 79, of Frackville, passed away Friday morning, June 5, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family.
Born Feb. 24, 1941, in Ashland, she was a daughter of the late Clement J. and Mary Margaret (Groody) Haley.
Mary Lou was a graduate of the former Immaculate Heart Academy, Fountain Springs.
Earlier in life, she was employed at Tri-State Envelope Corp., Ashland, in quality control.
On Nov. 24, 1962, she married Donald A. Meskunas, who preceded her in death 12 years to the date of her passing on June 5, 2008.
She was a member of the former Annunciation BVM Church, Frackville. Mary Lou was a devout and ardent Notre Dame fan. In her later years, she enjoyed watching programs on the Lifetime channel. Above all and of most importance to her were her family, especially her grandchildren. They were her life; she always attended their sporting events and band performances and was there for all of the special occasions in their lives. For almost 30 years, she endured many health conditions and setbacks but she confronted them with courage, strength and a positive attitude, living for her grandchildren.
Preceding her in death in addition to her parents and her husband was her brother, Clement J. Haley.
Surviving are her daughter, Marianne Meskunas and her fiancé, Timothy Hashinger, of Frackville; two sons, Michael A. Meskunas and his wife, Kathleen, of Branchdale, and Joseph Meskunas and his wife, Stefanie, of Ringtown; five grandchildren, Amanda Meskunas, Nikolas Houck, Shane Michael Meskunas, Kylie Elizabeth Meskunas and Cole Meskunas; sister, Cheryl Haley and her fiancé, Richard Hawk, of Ashland; sister-in-law, Rosalie Haley; cousin, Jacqui Crane Veres.
Abiding by state COVID-19 guidelines and practicing social distancing, a visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, 501 Washington St., Frackville. Religious services will follow at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Brian Miller officiating. Interment will be private in Annunciation BVM Cemetery, Butler Township, Frackville. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
