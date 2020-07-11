|
Mary Louise Buchinsky, 58, of Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Jan. 29, 1962, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Theodore 'Ted" and Rita (Banewicz) Williams.
Mary Lou was a 1979 graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School, and then continued her education at Penn State University Schuylkill Campus. She worked as office manager for Borough of Shenandoah for more than 20 years. She loved spending time with family and taking care of everybody. Mary Lou enjoyed her collection of purses.
Preceding her in death, besides her parents, were her sister, Rita Williams Holman, in 2006, and a father-in-law, John Jack Buchinsky, in 2017.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 35 years, John Jack Buchinsky; one son, John Jack Buchinsky IV, with his wife, Bre, of Shenandoah; one daughter, Jillian Onisick, with her husband, John, of Shenandoah; a grandson, John Theo Onisick; three brothers, Ted Williams, with his wife, Patricia, of New Jersey, and their children, Teddy, Johnny, Trisha, Michael and Rita Marie, Gerry Williams Sr., of Minersville, and his children, Gerry and Amy, and John Williams, with his wife, Beth, of Pottsville, and their children, Josh and Zack; of the late Rita Williams Holman, her children, Jess and David; one brother-in-law, Yogi, with his wife, Eileen, and their children, Jim and Mark; two sisters-in-law, Julie Faleski and Joann Pribish, with her son, Zack; mother-in-law, Madeline Buchinsky; great-nieces and -nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be conducted from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 13, and then from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, July 14, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Divine Mercy Parish, 218 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah, and will be officiated by Monsignor Ronald Bocian. Burial will follow in St. Casimir's Parish Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rita R. Holman Breast Cancer Foundation. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 11, 2020