John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Mary M. Boxter

Mary M. Boxter Obituary

Mary M. Boxter, 94, entered into rest Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Dec. 16, 1925, in Shenandoah, a daughter of the late John and Ella (Kupris) Boxter.

She worked for JJ Newberry Co. as a store manager and later as a personnel director and buyer for McCrory Stores.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church, York, and a Red Hat Lady.

She was preceded in death by George Boxter and wife, Margaret, of Columbia; Alberta Skubel and husband, Frank, of Washington, D.C.; Helen Clark and husband, Ray, of Mechanicsburg; Eleanor Boxter.

Mary is survived by a nephew, William Clark, of Frisco, N.C.; a niece, Tracy Witmer and husband, Tom, of Lancaster; great-nieces and -nephews.

The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 902 Mount Rose Ave., York, PA 17403, is assisting with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Church, 2935 Kingston Road, York, PA 17402, or to Divine Mercy Parish, 108 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah, PA 17976-2207.


Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 2, 2020
