Mary M. Stiles Isella, a resident of Providence Place in Pottsville, and formerly of Mahanoy City, for most of her adult life, passed away in the loving arms of her daughter and son-in-law on June 25, 2019.
She was the wife to her wonderful husband of 58 years, Louis "Toots" Isella, who passed away in 2002, and the loving mother to the son Jeffrey Blake, who passed away in 1992.
She was born to John Stiles and Mildred Blake Stiles on January 19, 1926, in New Concord, Ohio, and was the last member of her immediate family. Her father was a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
She attended Port Clinton High School in Ohio with the American hero astronaut John Glenn. Her whole family grew up on a farm in Ohio which gave them all respect, kindness, compassion and an incredible sense of humor they all retained forever.
She had previously been a wonderful wife and mother and worked part time at Elton's Dress Shop in Shenandoah, in Guinan's store in Mahanoy City. She was a member of St. Clair of Assisi Church in Saint Clair, and also Saint Clair Old Timer's Club, and loved to dance to local bands whenever rock and roll and polka songs were played.
Surviving are her daughter, Debra Isella Ambrose, son-in-law, Gerry Ambrose, both of Palmyra; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her dear best friend, Ethel Kurek, Schuylkill Haven, and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins whom she adored dearly in Ohio, Georgia, Maryland and Delaware.
Private graveside services were held at Indiantown Gap Military Cemetery on Thursday, July 25, 2019, and she was peacefully interred with her husband, Louis "Toots" Isella.
Donations can be made to the . Her family requests you simply smile whenever memories of her come to you. She was absolutely a hero to her children and son-in-law and is now with her husband, son, sisters and brothers in Heaven at peace.
James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 27, 2019