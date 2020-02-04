|
|
Mary M. Marberger, 90, of Cressona, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, at Orwigsburg Center, where she had been a resident.
Born June 8, 1929, in Friedensburg, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Mabel (Berger) Marberger.
Mary attended Cressona schools.
She was a member of St. Mark's United Church of Christ, Cressona, where she had been involved in lay ministry.
Mary also belonged to the Cressona American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
She worked all her life in the textile industry, retiring in 1992 from her job as a bagger at Jerrie Gale, Orwigsburg.
In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her brother, Charles Marberger, and sister, Emma Singley.
She is survived by her twin sister, Alice Marberger, and nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, with the Rev. Kevin Fruchtl officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Cressona Cemetery, Cressona. At the family's request, donations in Mary's memory may be sent to St. Mark's UCC, 30 Pottsville St., Cressona, PA 17929. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 4, 2020