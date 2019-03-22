Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary M. Rhody. View Sign

Mary M. Rhody, 83, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Wednesday, March 20, with her family by her side.



Born in Pottsville, June 7, 1935, she was a daughter of the late John H. and Kathryn Devlin Hanney.



She was the widow of Gene Kenneth "Geno" Rhody, who preceded her in death on July 11, 2018.



In addition to her parents and husband, Mary is preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Cleary.



Mary graduated from St. Stephen's High School. She also graduated from Misericordia University's Nursing Program.



Mary was employed as a registered nurse for the former Good Samaritan Hospital, Pottsville. She worked as an emergency room and operating room nurse for 33 years.



She was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven. She volunteered her time with the St. Ambrose PTO and CYO. Mary also belonged to the Golden Oldies Club.



Mary had a happy disposition; and was always smiling and singing. Devoted to her family, Mary made everyone feel unique and special. She told her loved ones often, "I'll love you more than you'll ever know."



Mary is survived by four sons, Michael Rhody and wife, Laura, Andrew Rhody and wife, Eileen, Robert Rhody and wife, Michele, and Thomas Rhody and wife, Kimberley; two daughters, Barbara Doyle and husband, John, and Linda Fryer and husband, Rick; 18 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren with another on the way; nieces and nephews.



A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Edward S. Zemanik officiating. There will be no calling hours at the church prior to Mass. Interment will immediately follow Mass at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. At the family's request, donations in Mary's memory may be made to , South Central PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or St. Ambrose Church Memorial Fund, 201 Randel St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend online condolences, visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Mary M. Rhody, 83, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Wednesday, March 20, with her family by her side.Born in Pottsville, June 7, 1935, she was a daughter of the late John H. and Kathryn Devlin Hanney.She was the widow of Gene Kenneth "Geno" Rhody, who preceded her in death on July 11, 2018.In addition to her parents and husband, Mary is preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Cleary.Mary graduated from St. Stephen's High School. She also graduated from Misericordia University's Nursing Program.Mary was employed as a registered nurse for the former Good Samaritan Hospital, Pottsville. She worked as an emergency room and operating room nurse for 33 years.She was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven. She volunteered her time with the St. Ambrose PTO and CYO. Mary also belonged to the Golden Oldies Club.Mary had a happy disposition; and was always smiling and singing. Devoted to her family, Mary made everyone feel unique and special. She told her loved ones often, "I'll love you more than you'll ever know."Mary is survived by four sons, Michael Rhody and wife, Laura, Andrew Rhody and wife, Eileen, Robert Rhody and wife, Michele, and Thomas Rhody and wife, Kimberley; two daughters, Barbara Doyle and husband, John, and Linda Fryer and husband, Rick; 18 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren with another on the way; nieces and nephews.A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Edward S. Zemanik officiating. There will be no calling hours at the church prior to Mass. Interment will immediately follow Mass at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. At the family's request, donations in Mary's memory may be made to , South Central PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or St. Ambrose Church Memorial Fund, 201 Randel St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com . Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements.Sign the guest book at Funeral Home Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home

24 East Main Street

Schuylkill Haven , PA 17972

570-385-3381 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.