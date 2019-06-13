Mary M. Spehrley died June 8, 2019, at the age of 103.



Born in Pottsville, Dec. 13, 1915, she was a daughter of Allen P.J. and Sarah Yost Moyer.



She was a graduate of Pottsville High School, Class of 1933. She worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for Nagle's, Trans Video, Schneider & Davis and retired in 1980 from Kutztown State College.



She was the oldest member of Evangelical United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the choir and served on several committees during her lifetime. She was an avid bridge player and belonged to several clubs.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W.; sisters, Mildred Fortuna, Orpah Weigand; and brother, Orren Moyer.



Surviving are two sons, Charles, of Key Colony Beach, Fla., and David, of Louisville, Ky.; two granddaughters, Kimberly Laughlin, of Chalfont, and Kristen Mims, of Tinicum; four great-grandchildren, Morgan, Shane, Emily and Trevor; one great-great-granddaughter, Hazel.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. June 21 at Evangelical United Methodist Church, Pottsville, with the Rev. John Wallace officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions be made to Evangelical United Methodist Church, 305 S. Centre St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or to the Pottsville Free Public Library, 217 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment will be private at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Mary's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com. James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, 1112 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901 570-622-1403.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary