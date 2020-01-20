|
Mary N. Hartz, 82, formerly of Brockton, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Mountain City Nursing Home, Hazle Township.
She was the wife of the late Jacob "Jake" Hartz Jr. and was married to him for 40 years until the time of his death, Sept. 11, 2003.
Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Mary and Frederick Bonenberger.
She was employed in the garment industry and at Pieracini's Market in Tamaqua.
Mary was preceded in death by two sisters, Jean Coccio, of Philadelphia, and Rita Nolan, of Minersville.
Surviving are her two sons, David John and his wife, Leighann (Feola) Hartz, of Sugarloaf, and John Michael and his wife, Kathy (Hughes) Hartz, of Manchester, N.H. She had two granddaughters, Justine and her husband, Jeremy Matrician, of Gilbertsville, and Janelle Hartz, of Brockton. She had three great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Alivia and Bryce. She had several nieces and nephews.
Her stay on the first floor of Mountain City Blue was one filled with love, care and compassion from the nurses, physician assistant and staff. This added to her quality of life.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Cross Church, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner as celebrant. Viewing will be held from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia. Interment will be held at Sky-view Memorial Park, Hometown. The family is requesting, in lieu of flowers, donations in her name to Holy Cross Church, 99 Valley St., New Philadelphia, PA 17959.
