Mary P. Glenn, 66, of Maryland, and formerly of Pottsville, passed away unexpectedly Friday morning in the University of Prince George Hospital, Maryland.
Born in Pottsville, on July 31, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Paul I. and Ernestine Reaves Glenn Sr.
Mary was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School.
Through the years, she worked as a LPN.
Mary most enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Glenn, and brothers, Paul L. Glenn Jr. and Thomas Glenn.
Mary is survived by daughters, Shantae Hazleton, of Pottsville, Paulette Glenn, of Reading; Genele Perry, of Dallas, Texas, and Jessica Perry, of Maryland; grandsons, Quandre, Avery and Jaidan; brothers, James, husband of Harriet, Anthony, husband of Annettee, and Roy and John; sisters, Daisy Hall, wife of Eugene, Jacqueline Coates and Peggy Wilder; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home. Interment will be private. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at lordbixler.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 19, 2019