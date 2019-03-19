Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary P. Glenn. View Sign

Mary P. Glenn, 66, of Maryland, and formerly of Pottsville, passed away unexpectedly Friday morning in the University of Prince George Hospital, Maryland.



Born in Pottsville, on July 31, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Paul I. and Ernestine Reaves Glenn Sr.



Mary was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School.



Through the years, she worked as a LPN.



Mary most enjoyed spending time with her family.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Glenn, and brothers, Paul L. Glenn Jr. and Thomas Glenn.



Mary is survived by daughters, Shantae Hazleton, of Pottsville, Paulette Glenn, of Reading; Genele Perry, of Dallas, Texas, and Jessica Perry, of Maryland; grandsons, Quandre, Avery and Jaidan; brothers, James, husband of Harriet, Anthony, husband of Annettee, and Roy and John; sisters, Daisy Hall, wife of Eugene, Jacqueline Coates and Peggy Wilder; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home. Interment will be private. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Mary P. Glenn, 66, of Maryland, and formerly of Pottsville, passed away unexpectedly Friday morning in the University of Prince George Hospital, Maryland.Born in Pottsville, on July 31, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Paul I. and Ernestine Reaves Glenn Sr.Mary was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School.Through the years, she worked as a LPN.Mary most enjoyed spending time with her family.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Glenn, and brothers, Paul L. Glenn Jr. and Thomas Glenn.Mary is survived by daughters, Shantae Hazleton, of Pottsville, Paulette Glenn, of Reading; Genele Perry, of Dallas, Texas, and Jessica Perry, of Maryland; grandsons, Quandre, Avery and Jaidan; brothers, James, husband of Harriet, Anthony, husband of Annettee, and Roy and John; sisters, Daisy Hall, wife of Eugene, Jacqueline Coates and Peggy Wilder; nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home. Interment will be private. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at lordbixler.com Sign the guest book at Funeral Home Lord-Bixler Funeral Home

1818 W. Mahantongo St

Pottsville , PA 17901

570-622-0230 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close