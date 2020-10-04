Home

Mary R. Trumpeter, 94, a lifelong resident of Williamstown, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. 

Born Oct. 17, 1925, in Williamstown, she was a daughter of the late Ignatius and Cecelia Morrison Readinger.

Mary was a graduate of the former Williamstown Catholic High School. She was a retired secretary from Fort Indiantown Gap.

She was a faithful member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Williamstown, a member of the Sacred Heart Parish Council of Catholic Women and a social member of the Williamstown American Legion. She enjoyed doing her daily crossword puzzles in the newspaper. Mary loved being surrounded by her loving family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Trumpeter, in 1988; five brothers, Joseph, Bernard, Cornelius, James and Vincent Readinger.

Surviving are nieces and nephews, including Greg and Mary Lou Readinger, who were Mary's caregivers; great-nieces and -nephews, including Greg and Tiffany Readinger, Mary Readinger and Matt Readinger, whom she considered grandchildren; great-great-nieces and -nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Williamstown, with the Rev. Michael Opoki, AJ, as celebrant. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Williamstown American Legion, 123 W. Market St., Williamstown, PA 17098. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send condolences to the family visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 4, 2020
