Mary Rose Alshefski, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, at the Shenandoah Senior Living Community, Shenandoah.



She was born on Nov. 19, 1926, to the late Alphonso and Lucia Espositio Salvadore. She married Joseph J. "JA" Alshefski in September of 1950, who preceded her in death in October 1998.



Mary worked for the local cigar factory and Jackie Garments for many years, and also assisted her husband in his dry cleaning business. She was a member of the Amalgamated Garment Workers Union, an active member of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Shenandoah, and also belonged to the Holiday Lanes Bowling League. Mary also enjoyed going to the casino and she really loved to cook for her family.



Surviving are one son, Joseph T. Alshefski, with his wife Patricia, of Zion Grove; one brother, Danny, with his wife, Jennifer; and one sister, Grace. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Joseph P. Alshefski, Shenandoah Heights, Tonia M. Selgrade with her husband, Robert, Ashland, and Thomas J. Alshefski, Zion Grove; five great-grandchildren, or as she called them "Angel Babies," Joseph Alshefski, Josh Alshefski, Monica Selgrade, Robert Selgrade and Caison Alshefski; nieces and nephews.



Scripture services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, at the Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald Bocian officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Our Lady of Dawn Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. Please feel free to offer condolences at



