Mary Rose Shaughnessy Hayes, 80, of Placentia, Calif., passed away July 4, 2019.



She was born Aug. 6, 1938, in Mahanoy Township, to Thomas and Anna McGeever Shaughnessy.



She was married to Ronald Hayes for 55 years, until his passing in 2015. She was devoted to her family and had a deep faith in God. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church since moving to Placentia in 1974 and volunteered her time on a weekly basis to various church activities.



She is survived by her children, Ronald Hayes and his wife, Sharon, of Orange, Calif., Sheryl Hayes, of Buckeye, Ariz., and Kristyn DeMarco, of Earp, Calif.; her grandchildren, Brianna Hayes and Brooke Hayes, of Orange, Calif.; her brothers, Thomas Shaughnessy and James Shaughnessy, of Pennsylvania.



A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. July 16 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Placentia, Calif. A graveside service will immediately follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Orange, Calif. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Mary to the Fisher Center For Alzheimer's Research Foundation at alzinfo.org.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 13, 2019