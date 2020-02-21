Home

Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home - Frackville
501 Washington Street
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0540
Mary Rose Sklaris

Mary Rose Sklaris Obituary
Mary Rose Sklaris, Frackville, passed away peacefully at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center on Wednesday morning, her 91st birthday.

Born in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Victor and Agnes Denavage Palulis. She worked in sales for the former Shen-an and Wolowitz children store, Shenandoah.

Mary was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville and Frackville Area Senior Citizens.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Sklaris, with whom she celebrated 68 years of marriage; a sister, Dorothy Grigas; a brother, Edward Palulis.

Mary is survived by her nieces, Vivian Verna and Carol Whalen; her nephews, Steve, Ronald and Donald Sklaris; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Monday, Feb. 24, from Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller, pastor, as the celebrant. Friends are invited to her visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass on Monday at the church. Interment will follow in Annunciation BVM Cemetery, Englewood, Frackville. Please omit flowers. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of the arrangements.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 21, 2020
