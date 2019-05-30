Home

Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Mary S. Urban

Mary S. Urban Obituary
Mary S. Urban, 96, of Seltzer, Norwegian Township, formerly of Arnot's Addition, passed away Tuesday at home.

Born in Saint Clair on May 20, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Sophie Krol Filanowski.

She attended Saint Clair schools, and operated the former Filanowski Grocery Store, founded by her parents, in Arnot's Addition.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Urban, in 1999; a son, Frank Urban Jr., in 1986. She was the last survivor among her siblings.

She was a member of the former Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Saint Clair.

Mary is survived by three children, Valerie Zelanko, with whom she resided, Ann Marie Snyder (spouse, Kevin), Palmyra, and Anthony Urban, Colorado; four grandchildren; a great-grandson; nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call from 8 until 9:15 a.m. Saturday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Requiem Divine Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 415 N. Front Street, Minersville. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Visit www.dutcavich.com.

republicanherald.com

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 30, 2019
