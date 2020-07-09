|
Mary Shimski, 89, formerly of Dowdentown, passed away Friday, July 3, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Mary was born June 2, 1931, in Linden, N.J., a daughter of the late Barbara (Karpyshyn) and Dymtro Tokar.
She was the widow of Stevan Shimski.
She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Minersville.
She was formerly the executive secretary for the secretary of New Jersey State Board of Education.
Mary is survived by nephews, Michael and Paul Tokar; great-nephews and -nieces, Jeff, John, Jennifer and Keith Tokar and Tiffany Vlasik; great-great-nephews and -nieces.
At this time, all services are private. A memorial Mass shall be scheduled at a later date at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 9, 2020