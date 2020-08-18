Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Donahoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary T. Donahoe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary T. Donahoe Obituary

Mary T. Donahoe, 93, of Ashland, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, at Artman Lutheran Home, Ambler.

Born in Ashland, Dec. 12, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Elizabeth (Blasius) Donahoe.

She was a lifetime member of St. Joseph's Church, now St. Charles Borromeo Church, Ashland. She graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1944 as salutatorian of her class and McCann School of Business, Mahanoy City. She worked for 38 years for Citizens National Bank, Ashland, until retirement. She was a member of St. Ann's Guild, Friends of St. Joseph's and helped with card parties and bookkeeping at St. Joseph's Church.

In addition to her parents, two brothers preceded her in death, Francis and John Donahoe; two nieces, Joann Desris, Rosemarie Lang; nephews, Matthew and Dennis. She enjoyed trips to Jersey Shore with family and also trips with the seniors.

She was the loving aunt of Maribeth Gilligan (Dan), Kathleen Donahoe (Marty), Margaret Bythrow (Mark), Theresa Donahoe (John), Richard Donahoe (Dianne), Dyan Hegerich (Fred) and Cecelia Corbett (Chris). She is also survived by 31 great-nieces and -nephews and nine grandnephews and -nieces.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Tuesday, Sept. 1, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Ashland, with the Rev. Brian Miller officiating. Interment will be in St. Mauritius Cemetery, Ashland. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -