Mary T. Gudinas, 62, of Pottsville, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 3, 1957, in San Bernardino, Calif. Mary was a daughter of the late John Liptok and Patricia A. (Coyle) Liptok.
She was a 1975 graduate of Nativity BVM High School.
Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth A. Thomas, and her second husband, Charles "Butch" Kissinger. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Tidrow.
Mary is survived by her husband, Andrew A. Gudinas, of Pottsville, to whom she was married to for 15 years. She is also survived by a son, Kenneth W. Thomas, fiance of Chris Pensyl, of Pottsville; a daughter, Amy K. Thomas, of Donaldson; a son, Christopher J. Thomas, of Minersville, husband of Melissa; two brothers, Joseph Liptok and Michael Liptok; two sisters, Patricia Santai and Kathi Davenport; three stepchildren; nieces and nephews.
A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, with Deacon Larry Lonergan officiating. Friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Mount Peace Cemetery, Minersville. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 10, 2020