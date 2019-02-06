Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary T. Trusky Karpovich, 90, of Shenandoah Heights, passed away on Monday morning at the Shenandoah Senior Living Community.



Born in Mahanoy City on Sept. 26, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Alice Jones Trusky.



Mary was a graduate of the former Mahanoy City High School.



She was a retired garment worker, having last been employed at the former Alma Dress Co., Shenandoah. She was a member of the ILGWU. After retiring from the dress factory, Mary worked for many years in the former St. George Rectory, Shenandoah, where she was the cook and housekeeper.



On Feb. 26, 1949, in the former St. Canicus Church, Mahanoy City, she married John J. "Jack" Karpovich Sr., who survives.



She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah. Mary was a devout and active member of the former St. George Church, Shenandoah, where she was a eucharistic minister, lector, weekly bingo volunteer, choir member and the sacristan, having prepared for Mass. She always kept the church looking its finest. Mary was a dedicated worker for all parish activities. She was an integral part of the church.



Mary was a classy woman and always impeccably dressed, even if she was cleaning, Mary was quite fashionable. She enjoyed eating and socializing at the Park Restaurant, Shenandoah, where she was often seen with her husband, Jack. She was an avid casino goer. However, above all, her family and the time she spent with them, was of most importance to her.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were one brother, Thomas "Buddy" Trusky and one sister, Jeanette Palina.



Surviving, in addition to her husband of 70 years, John J. "Jack" Karpovich, are two sons, John J. "Jackie" Karpovich Jr. and his wife, Dianne, of Vienna, Va., and Thomas J. Karpovich and his wife, Ann, of Morea; four grandchildren, Lisa Linderman and her husband, Will, Leon Karpovich and his companion, Jennifer, Maggie Riggins and her husband, Brett, and Jacquelyn Olsen and her husband, Chris; four great-grandchildren, Lexie, Tabitha, Raquelle and Grant; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Divine Mercy Church, 232 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah. Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Dawn Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A viewing will be held from 9 until 10 a.m. Saturday in Divine Mercy Church. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements.



132 South Jardin Street

Shenandoah , PA 17976-2225

