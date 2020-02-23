|
Mary Talpash, 94, of Murrieta, Calif., formerly of Saint Clair, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Inland Valley Hospital, Wildomar, Calif.
She was born Dec. 6, 1925, in Saint Clair. Mary was a daughter of the late Peter Talpash and Dorothy (Gambol) Talpash.
She was a member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Saint Clair. She was a 1943 graduate of Saint Clair High School. Mary worked at the former Van Heusen in Pottsville and Schuylkill Haven.
Mary was preceded in death by five brothers, Joseph Talpash, Steve Talpash, Thomas Talpash, Paul Talpash and John Talpash, and a sister, Helen Brazinsky.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Alexis Talpash Snell, wife of David P. Snell, with whom she resided in Murrieta, Calif.; a niece, Carol Weirich, wife of Larry, of York; nephews, Kevin Talpash and Peter Talpash, both of California.
A Requiem Divine Liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Saint Clair, with Monsignor Myron Grabowsky officiating. Friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Saint Clair. Interment will be held in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Saint Clair. The family would appreciate contributions to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, North Morris Street, Saint Clair, PA 17970. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.
