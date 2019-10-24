Home

Mary Theresa F. Patrick

Mary Theresa F. Patrick Obituary
Mary Theresa F. Patrick, 75, of Frackville, died unexpectedly Sunday evening at her residence.

Born in the former Locust Mountain Hospital, Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Leonard and Matilda McElhenny Chilinskas.

She was a graduate of Mahanoy Area High School, Class of 1961. Mary Theresa worked as a seamstress at City Shirt Garment Factory, Frackville, and was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union.

She loved her family and granddaughters; she enjoyed her husband Frank's gardening; she will be greatly missed.

Mary Theresa was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Frank J. Patrick, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, now together forever. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Leonard "Yoni" Chilinskas.

Mary Theresa is survived by her daughter, Sharon Scheib and husband, Dan, of Tower City; sons, Frank J. Patrick Jr., of Frackville, and Christopher Patrick and wife, Kelley, of Ringtown; two granddaughters, Janelle Patrick and Bella Scheib; a sister, Bonnie Richards, of Mahanoy City; a brother, William Chilinskas, of Barnesville; nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
