Mary Twardzik, 92, of Pine Grove, formerly of Saint Clair, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born Nov. 11, 1927, in Eagle Hill, she was a daughter of the late George and Mary (Horvath) Stencovage.
She had worked as a machine operator for Miller Bleach & Dye and Van Heusen.
Mary was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair. She was an avid Phillies fans and loved going to the casinos.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R. Twardzik, in 2003; and six brothers, Michael, Charles, Peter, Stephen, George and John Stencovage.
Surviving are son, Robert Twardzik and his wife, Jean, of Pine Grove; daughter, Mary Ann Penkunas, widow of John, of Middleburg, Fla.; brother, Joseph Stencovage and his wife, Maryanne, of Saint Clair; two grandchildren, Adam and Andrew; nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair, PA 17970, with Monsignor William F. Glosser officiating. Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Memorial Fund, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Burial will be in Queen of the Universe Cemetery, Pottsville. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 10, 2020