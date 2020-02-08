|
Mary Urland, 99, of Emmaus, died Feb. 1, 2020, at Sacred Heart Senior Living, Center Valley. She was the wife of the late Robert M. Urland.
Born in Frackville, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary (Hreshko) Uhryn.
Mary was a homemaker for Lehigh County Homemaker for 15 years. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church, Emmaus.
She was predeceased by siblings, John, Harry, Annie, Helen, Michael, Olga and Stephen.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Marcia, wife of Joseph E. Trella Jr., of Allentown; son, Robert S. Urland and wife, Celie, of Dawsonville, Ga.; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. Sixth St., Emmaus. Visitation will be from 10:15 to 11 a.m. in the church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Emmaus. Schantz Funeral Home P.C., Emmaus, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mercy School for Special Learning, 830 S. Woodward St., Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 8, 2020