Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home - Frackville
501 Washington Street
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0540
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Welikonich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Welikonich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Welikonich Obituary

Mary Welikonich, 92, Frackville, passed away peacefully Sunday at Ridgeview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Shenandoah.

Born in Gilberton, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Mary Galida Welikonich.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Nicholas, Michael and John "Jack" Welikonich; her three sisters, Annie Subich, Evelyn Balsavage and Irene Pellish.

Mary is survived by nephews, nieces, great-nephews and -nieces.

Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, Frackville, with the Rev. Petro Zvarych, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Englewood, Frackville. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, is in charge of the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -