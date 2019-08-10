|
Maryann Dorothy Subick, 72, of Girardville, formerly of Mahanoy City, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 8, at her residence.
Maryann was born in Mahanoy City, Feb. 6, 1947, a daughter of the late Anna (Logan) and William Uditis.
She graduated from Mahanoy Area High School, Class of 1964.
She had worked at the former General Cigar, Mahanoy City, the former McCrory's department store at the Schuylkill Mall and Hollander Home Fashions, Frackville.
She was the wife of George Subick.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph.
Maryann is survived by a daughter, Stephanie, wife of Peter Kleeman, of Girardville; a son, George Jason Subick, of Girardville; a sister, Patricia McCaul, of Drums; nieces and nephews.
Interment will be private in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.
