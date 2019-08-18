|
Maryanne Cantwell, 80, of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late John Curran James and Mary Catherine (Haskins) Cantwell.
She went to St. Stephen's parochial school in Port Carbon and was a 1956 graduate of the first class at Nativity BVM High School in Pottsville. Maryanne later went on to graduate from Millersville University in 1960 and attended Temple University, where she received her certification in health and physical education.
Maryanne originated the physical education program in the Hempfield elementary schools and was an elementary physical education teacher where her career spanned more than 37 years where she had the opportunity to work at East Petersburg, Farmdale, Mountville, Landisville and Centerville elementary schools.
She enjoyed volunteering in the community and also enjoyed working many summers at the Dorwart summer day camp.
Maryanne was a member of Lancaster Irish American Cultural Society and The Junior League of Lancaster.
She also cherished the companionship of Duffy, her canine buddy, who passed in April 2019. Under the tutelage of Kaye Ames, of Lancaster, Maryanne and her companions enjoyed performing dance routines with their four-footed friends.
She is survived by two nephews, Michael J. Nocket, husband of Cindy, and Curtis J. Nocket, husband of Mary Beth, both of Aberdeen, Md.; a niece, Mary Ellen Nocket Chenoweth, wife of Joe, of Red Lion. Also surviving are four beloved cousins, UC Sister Geraldine Cantwell, of Immaculata; Margie Cantwell Colton, wife of Robert, of Churchville, Blanche Cantwell Kilpatrick, wife of Leo, of Seabrook, Texas, and Sally Schlitzer, wife of William, of Cape May, N.J.; a host of loving great-nieces and -nephews.
Maryanne will be sadly missed by many family members, friends, colleagues and neighbors, who loved her dearly. She was greatly respected and admired for her unfailing positivity and good cheer, her kindness and volunteer work, as well as for her years of teaching.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster. Interment will be private. Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Maryanne's memory may be made to , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100, is in charge or arrangements.
