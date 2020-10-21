Home

Grabowski Funeral Home
75 Memorial Drive
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-7350
Maryanne S. Croley

Maryanne S. Croley Obituary

Maryanne S. Croley, 78, of Orwigsburg, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday.

Born May, 5, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Martha Scheuer.

Maryanne was a graduate of Nativity BVM. She was a member of Mary Queen of Peace, Pottsville, and more recently St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James Croley.

Maryanne is survived by her son, Doug Croley, husband to Brenda, of Orwigsburg, and her daughter, Caroline Krayer, wife of Robert, of Langhorne. She is also survived by grandchildren, Megan, Sean and Kevin, along with two brothers, William and Richard Scheuer.

Services are private at the convenience of the family. Grabowski Funeral Home is entrusted with services. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 21, 2020
