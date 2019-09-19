|
MaryAnne S. Whiteman, 69, of Pine Hill, Cass Township, passed away on Monday at ManorCare.
Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas and Anne Zalonis Kupusnick.
She was a 1968 graduate of Cardinal Brennan High School.
She worked briefly for York Terrace Nursing Home before taking employment at the newly opened Leader Nursing Home, now ManorCare, where she worked for 42 years, retiring last October.
She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville, where she worked faithfully at church dinners, block parties and numerous other fundraisers. She enjoyed shopping, and the notoriety of her baked goods often gained her invitations to various gatherings.
Preceding her in death was a brother, Thomas Kupusnick, in 2003.
MaryAnne is survived by her husband of 45 years, Robert Whiteman; a daughter, Christine Fruit, Slatington; two granddaughters, Amber Sabo and Nova Fruit; three sisters-in-law, Elaine Kupusnick, Cathy Whiteman and Colleen DiLazzaro; five nieces, Karen Jordan, Tracy Cuthie, Connie Magdeburg, Linda Acker and Deb Reardon.
Visitation with the family will be from 8 to 9:15 a.m. Saturday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 539 Sunbury St., Minersville. Interment will be in Annunciation BVM Cemetery, Butler Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
