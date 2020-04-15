|
Maryliss W. Schaefer, 69, of Tamaqua, died peacefully Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Bethlehem after a lengthy illness.
She was the wife of Samuel W. Schaefer, to whom she had been married eight years.
Born April 9, 1951, in Coaldale, Maryliss was a daughter of the late John A. and June (nee Delp) Willing.
A 1969 graduate of Tamaqua High School, she worked for a number of places during her lifetime. Her last employment was with Independent Living Services, Tamaqua, but prior to that, she worked for ICI Americas in Reynolds and several garment factories in the area. Maryliss was a member of Zion Stone Church, Snyders. She was an avid sports follower who enjoyed going to Penn State games, watching all Philadelphia sports teams and watching college basketball. Maryliss also enjoyed reading novels. She had pets throughout the years, all of whom she loved. At present, those pets are her blue and gold macaw, Wadda, and her dog, Sofie.
Maryliss is survived by her husband, Sam; sons, Bryan Pastucha, of Mount Carmel, and Matthew Pastucha, of Chalfont; stepsons, Christopher Schaefer and his wife, Jessica, of Tamaqua, and Eric Schaefer, of Bonneville, Wash.; grandson, Thomas Pastucha, of Mount Carmel; step-grandchildren, Madeline Schaefer, Olivia Schaefer and Dustin Duda; brothers, Gary Willing and his wife, Ruth, of Tamaqua, and Jack Willing and his wife, Nancy, of Tamaqua.
In accordance with the governor's guidelines concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, private interment services will be held at the convenience of the family and a memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorials in Maryliss's name may be made to either Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901, or Zion Stone Church, 45 Cemetery Road, New Ringgold, PA 17960. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
