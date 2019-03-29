Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marylou E. Scheuren. View Sign





Born in Pottsville, on May 23, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Nina Boyle Elliott.



She was a graduate of John Hallahan Catholic High School, Philadelphia.



Marylou was a member of St. Patrick R.C.C., Pottsville, where she also belonged to CYO Auxiliary.



She was an active member of the community where she belonged to the Pottsville Club Auxiliary, the Green and Gold Club at Nativity BVM High School and volunteered and was on the Auxiliary at Good Samaritan Hospital.



In her earlier years, she was a medical technician at Thomas Jefferson Hospital, Philadelphia. After marrying James, she concentrated on raising their children and in later years she especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Louis Elliott.



She is survived by her husband, James L. Scheuren, to whom she was married 60 years; a daughter, Jane E. Scheuren, of Minersville; two sons, James L. Scheuren Jr., of Pottsville, and Jeffrey L., husband of Barbara Scheuren, of Whitehall; grandchildren, James J. and Casey E. Scheuren; several nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, April 1, at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Chapel, Pottsville, with Monsignor Edward J. O'Connor officiating. A viewing will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, and from 10 a.m. until the procession will leave for church on Monday morning. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Marylou's memory be sent to: St. Patrick's Memorial Fund, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901.



