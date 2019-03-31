Correction: Marylou E. Scheuren, 83, of Pottsville, passed away Wednesday.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at the chapel on the grounds of Calvary Cemetery, Hillside Road, Pottsville. A viewing will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. and from 10 a.m. until the procession will leave for the chapel Monday at the funeral home. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Lord-Bixler Funeral Home
1818 W. Mahantongo St
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-0230
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 31, 2019