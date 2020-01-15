Home

POWERED BY

Services
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pine Grove Area Ambulance Building
46 Spruce St.
Pine Grove, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
MaryLynn's home
138 Julia Lane
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MaryLynn Fields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MaryLynn M. Fields


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MaryLynn M. Fields Obituary
MaryLynn M. (Ford) Fields, 55, of Julia Lane, Lebanon, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at home.

Born Aug. 13, 1964, in Baltimore, Md., she was a daughter of the late Robert Ford Sr. and Mary Jane Bolton Gibson.

She moved to Pine Grove in 1977 and to Lebanon County in 1981, where she has lived for the past 39 years.

She was a 1983 graduate of Pine Grove High School and graduated from York College, in a class of 20, and received her phlebotomy license.

MaryLynn worked as an LPN at Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. She was a foster parent for Lebanon's Children & Youth, which she loved doing until she wasn't able to anymore. MaryLynn and her late husband, Eric, helped to raise 13 children. She also helped take care of Matthew Knoche, husband to Jen.

She loved going to amusement parks and riding roller coasters, gardening and doing things for other people. MaryLynn had a big heart, loved her children dearly, would do anything for them and enjoyed being with her English bulldog, Meatball. When her daughters were younger, she was a cheerleading coach.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 22 years, Eric F. Fields, on July 29, 2019; a nephew, Jonathan Fields; brother-in-law, David Fields and his wife, Christine; grandparents, Lester and Lillian Gibson.

Surviving are her children, Robert Wenrich Jr., of Lancaster, Steffanie Kolher-Roach and Pastor Sean Condran, of Lebanon, Shivon Condran, of Orwigsburg, Meghan Jane Condran, of New York, Hailey Fields, of Palmyra, Cody Fields, of Cornwall, and Chase Fields, of Lebanon; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Melody and Lyric; three brothers, Robert Ford Jr. and his wife, Joan Ferrebee Ford, of Mahanoy City, Kenneth Gibson Jr., of Pine Grove, and Thomas Ford, of Baltimore, Md.

Celebration of Life Services will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Pine Grove Area Ambulance Building, 46 Spruce St., Pine Grove, and from 2 until 5 p.m. Saturday at MaryLynn's home, 138 Julia Lane, Lebanon, depending on the weather. Please check our website and Facebook page for updates on the service. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., 139 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, to help her children pay for expenses. You may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MaryLynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -