MaryLynn M. (Ford) Fields, 55, of Julia Lane, Lebanon, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at home.
Born Aug. 13, 1964, in Baltimore, Md., she was a daughter of the late Robert Ford Sr. and Mary Jane Bolton Gibson.
She moved to Pine Grove in 1977 and to Lebanon County in 1981, where she has lived for the past 39 years.
She was a 1983 graduate of Pine Grove High School and graduated from York College, in a class of 20, and received her phlebotomy license.
MaryLynn worked as an LPN at Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. She was a foster parent for Lebanon's Children & Youth, which she loved doing until she wasn't able to anymore. MaryLynn and her late husband, Eric, helped to raise 13 children. She also helped take care of Matthew Knoche, husband to Jen.
She loved going to amusement parks and riding roller coasters, gardening and doing things for other people. MaryLynn had a big heart, loved her children dearly, would do anything for them and enjoyed being with her English bulldog, Meatball. When her daughters were younger, she was a cheerleading coach.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 22 years, Eric F. Fields, on July 29, 2019; a nephew, Jonathan Fields; brother-in-law, David Fields and his wife, Christine; grandparents, Lester and Lillian Gibson.
Surviving are her children, Robert Wenrich Jr., of Lancaster, Steffanie Kolher-Roach and Pastor Sean Condran, of Lebanon, Shivon Condran, of Orwigsburg, Meghan Jane Condran, of New York, Hailey Fields, of Palmyra, Cody Fields, of Cornwall, and Chase Fields, of Lebanon; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Melody and Lyric; three brothers, Robert Ford Jr. and his wife, Joan Ferrebee Ford, of Mahanoy City, Kenneth Gibson Jr., of Pine Grove, and Thomas Ford, of Baltimore, Md.
Celebration of Life Services will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Pine Grove Area Ambulance Building, 46 Spruce St., Pine Grove, and from 2 until 5 p.m. Saturday at MaryLynn's home, 138 Julia Lane, Lebanon, depending on the weather. Please check our website and Facebook page for updates on the service. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., 139 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, to help her children pay for expenses. You may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 15, 2020