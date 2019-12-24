|
Mason Phillip Costenbader, infant son of Brandon Phillip and Sara A. (Stoyer) Costenbader, Orwigsburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
In addition to his parents, Mason is survived by his maternal grandparents, Martin Stoyer Jr. and Jennifer Stoyer; paternal grandparents, Brian Costenbader Sr. and Tracey Langtry and her husband, Neil; aunts and uncles, Lillian, Nicholas and Nora Stoyer, Frank Costenbader and his wife, Dianna, and Brian Costenbader Jr. and his wife, Nicole; maternal great-grandparents, Martin Stoyer Sr. and Janet Stoyer and Susan Kanezo; paternal great-grandparents, Ruth Mengel, Peggy Zechman and Barry Costenbader.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Meadowbrook Center, 23 Meadowbrook Drive, Schuylkill Haven. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. and Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven, have been entrusted with arrangements.
