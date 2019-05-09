Matthew D. Roshannon, 46, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Born March 17, 1973, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late John J. Roshannon and Anne Marie Kenney Clark.
Matthew was raised Catholic. He loved spending time with his three pit bulls, Yves, Rhonda and Chunk.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a brother, John J. Roshannon Jr.; sisters, Jacqueline Roshannon, Bernadette Roshannon and Amanda M. Roshannon. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Rachel Marx, John J. Roshannon III, Justin Roshannon, Nathan Dreher, and Julia Roshannon; great-nephew, John J. Roshannon IV; aunt, Patricia Kenney; and stepsiblings, Joseph D. Clark Jr., Angela Perez and Timothy M. Clark.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. Family and friends may call on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Please visit, SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Roshannon family.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 9, 2019