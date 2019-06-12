Matthew J. Chuplis, of Levittown, passed away peacefully Monday, June 10, 2019, at the age of 86.



Born in Lost Creek, to the late Matthew and Kathryn Walsh Chuplis,



Matthew proudly served with the 499th Combat Engineers in Karlsruhe, Germany. A Levittown resident for more than 50 years, Matthew retired as a locomotive crane operator with US Steel after 35 years. He was also an active member of the Local 4889 Steelworkers Union and a longtime parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Church, of Levittown.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lillian Yurkonis Chuplis, his brother-in-law, James Lally, and his nephews, Jimmy and Dennis Lally.



Matthew is survived by his loving children, Mark Chuplis, and Cheryl (John) Hood; and his cherished grandchildren, Ava and Logan Hood. He is also survived by his sister, Ann Marie "Sissy" Lally; his sister-in-law, Jeanne Zakrewski; brother-in-law, Robert Yurkonis; his nieces, Rosarie Miller and Kathryn Lally.



Family and friends are invited to Matthew's Life Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, 7400 New Falls Road, Levittown, PA 19055, and to his funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, PA 19054. To share your fondest memories of Matthew, please visit www.lifecelebration.com.



