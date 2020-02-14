Home

Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Matthew S. Pavitt, 87, of Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

Born Aug. 28, 1932, in Philadelphia, Matt was a lifelong resident of Shenandoah. He was a son of the late Anna Bushefsky and Matthew W. Pavitt and the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Matt was a graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Class of 1950. Prior to his retirement, Matt worked for 45 years as a printer at the former Shenandoah Evening Herald. He was also the shop's union delegate to Pottsville Typographical Union 301, where he served as vice president and president for 10 years.

He was owner of the former Pavitt Tax Service and Pavitt Advertising Specialty Company for many years.

Matt was an Army veteran, having served in Administrative Division, Main Headquarters, XVIII Airborne Corps, Fort Bragg, N.C., where he attained the rank of SP-4 and received his honorable discharge in 1962.

Matt was a member of Divine Mercy Parish and a lifelong member of the former St. George Church, where he was active in church and community events; Archdiocese of Philadelphia Young Adult CYO vice president and president and North Schuylkill CYO president.

He was a former member of Polish American Fire Company, Shenandoah Moose and Elks Lodges, former officer and coach of Shenandoah Little League, publicity director for Shenandoah Area Youth Organization (SAYO) and president of the former Shenandoah Bowling Association.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Elizabeth, who passed away June 15, 2018; a sister, Helen; a brother, Joseph.

Survivors include a daughter, Debbie, wife of Michael Briscoe, of St. Peters, Mo.; a granddaughter, Erin Gerhart, wife of Michael Gerhart, of Ballwin, Mo.; a son, Mark, of Hamburg; nieces, nephews and their families, and neighbors and friends.

Matt was a very kind and loving man who would do anything he could for others. He was a wonderful husband, father and Pop Pop to his family. His greatest joy was knowing he was going to be a great-grand-Pop Pop this spring to Michael Matthew (Mac) Gerhart. He will always be within our thoughts and hearts.

No public service will be held. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to Divine Mercy Parish Memorial Fund or to Father Walter J. Ciszek Chapel. Oravitz Home for Funerals, 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. Visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 14, 2020
